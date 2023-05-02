US Senator Ben Cardin Announces Will Not Run in 2024 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Three-term US Senator Ben Cardin, who represents the state of Maryland, issued a press release on Monday to announce that he will not seek re-election in 2024.

"I have run my last election and will not be on the ballot in 2024, but there is still much work to be done. During the next two years, I will continue to travel around the state, listening to Marylanders and responding to their needs," Cardin said in the release.

The senator also said his top priorities include helping Baltimore residents deal with the numerous challenges and permanently expanding opportunities for tele-health, mental and behavioral health.

"It's been the honor of my life to represent the people of Maryland in the General Assembly, as Speaker of the House of Delegates, as a member of the US House of Representatives and now in the United States Senate," Cardin said.

Cardin represented Maryland's third congressional district in the US House of Representatives from 1987-2006 and served on the House Ways and Means Committee for 17 years.

Cardin was first elected to the US Senate in 2006. He is the second-ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations and the Environment and Public Works Committees and is also is a member of the Senate Finance Committee and is co-chair of the Committee on Security and Cooperation in Europe (Helsinki Commission).

The Democrats have a one seat majority in the Senate at present.