US Senator Bernie Sanders Projected To Win Democratic Primary In Colorado
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders is on pace to win the Democratic presidential Primary race in the state of Colorado, NBC projected.
So far Sanders is projected to win Colorado and Vermont while former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to win in Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma with 7 states left to report on Super Tuesday.