US Senator Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign For Presidency - Campaign Statement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:23 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders is suspending his campaign for presidency, the campaign announced in a statement.
"Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday during an all staff conference call announced that he is suspending his campaign for president," the campaign said.