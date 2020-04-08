UrduPoint.com
US Senator Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign For Presidency - Campaign Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:23 PM

US Senator Bernie Sanders is suspending his campaign for presidency, the campaign announced in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders is suspending his campaign for presidency, the campaign announced in a statement.

"Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday during an all staff conference call announced that he is suspending his campaign for president," the campaign said.

