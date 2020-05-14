UrduPoint.com
US Senator Burr Steps Aside As Intel Panel Chair Amid Insider Trading Probe - McConnell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:02 PM

US Senator Burr Steps Aside as Intel Panel Chair Amid Insider Trading Probe - McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US Senator Richard Burr will step aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee as the FBI investigates him for possible insider trading, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on Thursday.

On Thursday, US media reported that the Justice Department opened an investigation into Burr over stock transactions made prior to a sharp stock market plunge due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation," McConnell said.

