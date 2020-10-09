UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Calls Efforts To Include China In New START Talks Flawed From Beginning

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:34 PM

US Senator Calls Efforts to Include China in New START Talks Flawed From Beginning

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) should be extended but efforts to bring in China in the negotiations have been flawed from the beginning, US Senator Chris Van Hollen said during the event organized by the Arms Control Association on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) should be extended but efforts to bring in China in the negotiations have been flawed from the beginning, US Senator Chris Van Hollen said during the event organized by the Arms Control Association on Friday.

"Why should we care about the New START agreement? Well, very simply, it's in our national security interest to extend New START," Van Hollen said. "Their efforts to force, to shoehorn China into the agreement was flawed from the beginning."

The New START is the last remaining legally binding agreement between the United States and Russia - countries with the largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons - and will expire in February of 2021 if it is not extended.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously proposed a five-year extension of the treaty without preconditions. However, the United States has insisted on including China in the negotiations to extend the treaty and create a new trilateral nuclear deal. In addition, the United States has proposed expanding the treaty to encompass a number of new classes of weapons.

The United Nations had previously torn up the key Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and maintains that China must be a party to any upcoming arms reductions or control treaty.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Nuclear Vladimir Putin Van United States February Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

Arrangements for polio drive reviewed

1 minute ago

Election Commission of Pakistan asks legislators t ..

1 minute ago

Merkel warns of tougher measures if infections don ..

1 minute ago

US stocks rise again on hopes for Covid-19 therapi ..

28 minutes ago

Azerbaijan says 'last chance' for Armenia to settl ..

28 minutes ago

BASF sees swing to multi-billion euro loss in 3Q

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.