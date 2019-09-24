UrduPoint.com
US Senator Calls For Impeachment Probe Into Trump-Zelenskyy Call

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:52 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US Congress must launch an impeachment inquiry into reports President Donald Trump pressed Ukraine to probe the son of former Vice President Joe Biden to boost his reelection bid, Senator Chris Murphy said on Tuesday.

Last week, US media reported citing a "whistleblower's complaint" that during a July phone call Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cooperate in a probe of Hunter Biden's business dealings with a Ukraine gas company. In 2016, Biden threatened to pull $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not fire the prosecutor in charge of the case.

"The House of Representatives must begin an impeachment inquiry into the president's corrupt efforts to press a foreign nation into the service of his reelection campaign," Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy also said that if the probe finds the president attempted to use his constitutional powers to destroy a political rival, Trump must be impeached.

As part of its inquiry, Murphy implored the House to ensure the pending whistleblower complaint was presented to Congress in full, and an exhaustive investigation be conducted on the allegations that the Trump administration demanded the Ukrainian government become agents of the president's political agenda.

Calls for tough action against Trump over the Ukraine episode have built in recent days. Three congressional committee chairmen on Monday threatened to issues subpoenas unless the State Department immediately turned over documents allegedly linking Trump and the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to the Ukraine matter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has, however, not moved for impeachment against the president despite vociferous support from many Democrats. Even if the House impeaches Trump, the Republican-majority Senate is unlikely to vote in favor of removing the president from office.

