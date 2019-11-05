US Senator Calls on Whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine Scandal to Speak in Congress

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) United States Senator from Kentucky Rand Paul called on the whistleblower, who incited the ongoing impeachment into US President Donald Trump, to speak publicly in Congress and the media to reveal his name.

"We also now know the name of the whistleblower. The whistleblower needs to come forward as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs. I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name," Paul said during a campaign rally for Trump, as quoted by the Washington Times newspaper.

The politician also called on the Congress on Twitter to subpoena both Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son who was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma, and the whistleblower.

On Monday, attorney to the whistleblower Mark Zaid said his client was ready to respond to questions by House Representatives in written form. Widely believed to be a member of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), their identity is protected by the Whistleblower Protection Act.

The whistleblower claimed that the White House had attempted to restrict access to the transcript of the call and described it as Trump's attempt to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 presidential election.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The Bidens have said Trump's allegations were unfounded.

Last week, Trump said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he wanted to read out loud to the citizens of the United States the transcript of his telephone conversations with Zelenskyy.

The transcript has already been released after approval was received from Ukraine.