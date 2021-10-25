WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Senator Chris Coons on Monday condemned the recent military coup in Sudan and threatened to cut new US financial assistance to the country if the civilian government is not restored.

"I condemn this brazen effort to undermine the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people & put the gains of the revolution at risk," Coons said in via Twitter. "As Chair of the Senate panel that funds foreign aid, I have fought hard for new assistance to Sudan to support the country's transition to democracy (and) full civilian rule. That assistance will end if the authority of PM (Prime Minister) Hamdok (and) the full transitional government is not restored."

Earlier on Monday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife were abducted by the country's military and taken to an unknown location while four cabinet ministers and several other politicians were arrested.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum to protest the military coup.

Tensions are mounting in the African nation as the term of the eleven-member transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan nears completion next month. The council is set to transfer power to a civilian government.

Over the past week, several thousand demonstrators held protests Khartoum as well as in Omdurman, Nyala, Ed Dueim and other cities, demanding a transfer of power from the military to the civilian government.

The coup comes more than two years after demonstrators forced longtime president Omar Bashir out of office and put a civilian government in place that was to oversee transition to a democratic rule.