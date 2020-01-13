UrduPoint.com
US Senator Cory Booker Withdraws From 2020 Presidential Race - Statement

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:09 PM

US Senator Cory Booker Withdraws From 2020 Presidential Race - Statement

US Senator Cory Booker said in a statement on Monday that he has suspended his campaign, effectively withdrawing his candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) US Senator Cory Booker said in a statement on Monday that he has suspended his campaign, effectively withdrawing his candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

"It's with a full heart that I share this news - I'm suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters and everyone who gave me a shot - thank you.

I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together," Booker said via Twitter.

The Booker campaign never cracked the top tier of the Democratic Primary race, which is dominated by former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Booker is also up for re-election as senator from his home state of New Jersey, a state that has not elected a Republican senator in decades and where polls show him likely to win another six-year term.

