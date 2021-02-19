US Senator Cruz Says 'Firestorm' Over Cancun Trip Brought Him Back to Texas

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US Senator Ted Cruz said he returned to Texas after seeing the firestorm of criticism he received over his decision to leave on vacation to Cancun, Mexico while Texas struggles with severe winter weather.

"When I arrived and saw the initial firestorm, what had started with second thoughts that I had as soon as we left, grew even greater," Cruz told reporters on Thursday.

"I certainly regret that this has become a distraction."

Cruz said in an earlier statement that he went to Cancun because his daughters wanted to go on a trip with friends.

On Wednesday, Cruz faced backlash from Texas residents, primarily Democrats, who called for his resignation, after photos of him taking a flight to Cancun circulated on social media.

More than 300,000 homes in Texas do not have power amid the storm, which represents an improvement to the more than 3.1 million homes that were first affected on Monday.