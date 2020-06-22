UrduPoint.com
US Senator Demands Probe Into Firing Of Prosecutor Investigating Trump's Lawyer - Letter

US Senator Demands Probe Into Firing of Prosecutor Investigating Trump's Lawyer - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Department of Justice must immediately launch an investigation into the firing of Manhattan Federal Attorney Geoffrey Berman, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in letter to department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Monday.

"I write to request that the US Department of Justice Office of Inspector General and Office of Professional Responsibility immediately conduct a joint investigation into the firing of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman," Schumer wrote.

On Friday, Berman learned in a press release that he was "stepping down" from his role. After Berman refused to resign, Attorney General William Barr wrote to him telling him that President Donald Trump had removed him from his position.

"I ask that you review the reason for the removal of the US Attorney Berman and whether he was removed for partisan political purposes, to influence an investigation or prosecution, or to retaliate for his actions in any specific investigation or prosecution," Schumer wrote.

Berman's office is currently investigating Trump's personal lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani over allegations that the latter breached foreign lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine. Berman also prosecuted Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for election finance fraud and for lying to a Senate Committee.

