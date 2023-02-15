US Senator Dianne Feinstein Announces Retirement From Congress in 2024 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) US Senator Dianne Feinstein announced that she will not run for reelection in 2024 after serving over three decades in the upper chamber of Congress.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday.

Congress can still pass bills to improve lives despite political divisions, Feinstein added.

Feinstein, 89, was first elected to represent California in the US Senate in 1992, having previously served as Mayor of San Francisco from 1978 to 1988.

"(US President Joe Biden) looks forward to congratulating Senator Feinstein on her historic and remarkable career," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, when asked for a reaction to Feinstein's announcement.

Last April, US media reported that Feinstein's mental fitness to continue serving in Congress was being questioned by other lawmakers. The report, which cited anonymous colleagues and staffers, said that Feinstein's memory has deteriorated.

"Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That's what I've done for the last 30 years," Feinstein said in the statement.

Feinstein thanked the people of California for allowing her to serve them in public office.