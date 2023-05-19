UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 12:30 AM

US Senator Feinstein Suffered Brain Swelling During Shingles Hospitalization - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) US Senator Dianne Feinstein suffered from swelling of the brain during a hospitalization for shingles in February, which could lead to potential memory or language problems for the aging lawmaker, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Feinstein, 89, arrived back at the US Capitol in a wheelchair last week after a months-long absence from Congress.

During her bout with the shingles virus, Feinstein suffered from encephalitis, a potential complication of shingles, the report said, citing two people familiar with the diagnosis.

Encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, can cause lasting memory or language problems, as well as confusion, mood and sleep disorders, the report said.

Colleagues and aides in Congress have already reportedly questioned Feinstein's memory in her old age, with some publicly calling on her to leave her position.

Feinstein announced in February that she will not seek re-election in 2024, after serving over three decades in the upper chamber of Congress.

Following her return to work, Feinstein told reporters that she had not been gone at all, prompting further concern for her condition.

Feinstein will continue to vote and attend committee meetings while recovering from her shingles complications, the senator's office reportedly said in a statement.

People close to Feinstein privately joke that the senior lawmaker will start to consider resigning once she is dead, the report added.

