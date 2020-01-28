US Senator Graham Backs Release of Bolton Manuscript in Classified Setting - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) US Senator Lindsey Graham said in a statement on Tuesday that he supports a proposal to release former National Security Adviser John Bolton's manuscript from his unpublished book in a classified setting before the Senate decides whether to allow it as evidence in the impeachment trial of President Trump.

"I totally support Senator James Lankford's proposal that the Bolton manuscript be made available to the Senate, if possible, in a classified setting where each Senator has the opportunity to review the manuscript and make their own determination," Graham said via Twitter.

Graham is one of four Republican senators siding with Democrats in the Senate who favor a decision to allow Bolton to testify as a witness in the Trump impeachment trial.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Bolton wrote in his forthcoming book that Trump told him last August about his intention to continue freezing $391 million of approved military aid to Ukraine until Ukrainian officials open an investigation into corruption of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden - Trump's political rival - and his son Hunter Biden.

Graham said on Monday that if Bolton is called to the impeachment trial as a witness then so should Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and others.

The Senate is expected to vote later this week, when the Trump legal defense team finishes its arguments on Tuesday, whether to allow additional witnesses and evidence in the impeachment trial.