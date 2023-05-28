UrduPoint.com

US Senator Graham Calls Russians Dying 'Best Money We've Ever Spent'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

US Senator Graham Calls Russians Dying 'Best Money We've Ever Spent'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) US Senator Lindsey Graham has admitted that getting Russians killed in the conflict with Ukraine was the best money his country has ever spent.

Graham, who represents South Carolina in Congress, was filmed meeting with Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Friday.

"The Russians are dying.

It's the best money we've ever spent," Graham said on video with a broad grin on his face, to which Zelenskyy replied with "Thank you very much."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a social media channel on Sunday it was a shame that the United States had such senators, while Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova compared US military aid to Ukraine to the financial contribution of American industrialists to Adolf Hitler's rise to power in the 1930s.

