WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US Senator Lindsey Graham challenged President Donald Trump's call for other nations to protect their own ships in the Strait of Hormuz, saying shipping is best protected by international coalitions that work together.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said China, Japan and other countries should be protecting their own ships in the middle East instead of relying on free US protection.

"Mr. President, you are right: our allies and stakeholders in the Straits of Hormuz should do more," Graham tweeted. "However, safe navigation of sea lanes - vital to a world economy - is always in America's national security interest."

Graham, a Republican who is ordinarily a staunch ally of the president, added that protecting sea lanes is best achieved by partnerships in which "bad actors" are dealt with through international coalitions.

Trump in his Twitter message questioned why the US needs to be engaged in the Persian Gulf region when America has become the world's largest energy producer in the world.

"We don't even need to be there," Trump said.

The president claimed that 91 percent of China's imported oil and 62 percent of Japan's oil transits through the Persian Gulf while the US is expected to provide security with zero compensation.

The exchange came amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran after last week's downing of a US Navy drone in the region.

Iran said it downed the US surveillance drone over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated the country's airspace. US Central Command said that the drone was shot down while operating over international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been rising since Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers last year.