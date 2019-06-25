UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Graham Challenges Trump's Call For Nations To Protect Their Own Oil Tankers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

US Senator Graham Challenges Trump's Call For Nations to Protect Their Own Oil Tankers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US Senator Lindsey Graham challenged President Donald Trump's call for other nations to protect their own ships in the Strait of Hormuz, saying shipping is best protected by international coalitions that work together.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said China, Japan and other countries should be protecting their own ships in the middle East instead of relying on free US protection.

"Mr. President, you are right: our allies and stakeholders in the Straits of Hormuz should do more," Graham tweeted. "However, safe navigation of sea lanes - vital to a world economy - is always in America's national security interest."

Graham, a Republican who is ordinarily a staunch ally of the president, added that protecting sea lanes is best achieved by partnerships in which "bad actors" are dealt with through international coalitions.

Trump in his Twitter message questioned why the US needs to be engaged in the Persian Gulf region when America has become the world's largest energy producer in the world.

"We don't even need to be there," Trump said.

The president claimed that 91 percent of China's imported oil and 62 percent of Japan's oil transits through the Persian Gulf while the US is expected to provide security with zero compensation.

The exchange came amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran after last week's downing of a US Navy drone in the region.

Iran said it downed the US surveillance drone over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated the country's airspace. US Central Command said that the drone was shot down while operating over international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been rising since Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers last year.

Related Topics

Drone World Exchange Iran China Washington Twitter Nuclear Oil Trump Tehran Japan United States Middle East 2015 Best

Recent Stories

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

49 minutes ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

49 minutes ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

52 minutes ago

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining res ..

52 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours Emirati heroes of nation ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets Chief Officer of Italian Interior Mi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.