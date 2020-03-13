WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) US Senator Lindsey Graham announced Thursday his decision to put himself on quarantine due to coronavirus after a meeting with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

"Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive," Graham's press office said in a news release.

"However, in abundance of caution and upon the advise of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test."

Graham considers this measure as precautionary and will work from home, the statement added.

Bolsonaro is currently being monitored by doctors, after his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for the coronavirus after their joint visit to US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday.