UrduPoint.com

US Senator Graham Introduces Bill To Federally Ban Abortions After 15 Weeks Of Pregnancy

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US Senator Graham Introduces Bill to Federally Ban Abortions After 15 Weeks of Pregnancy

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) US Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday introduced the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children From Late-Term Abortions Act that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the senator's office said in a release on Tuesday.

"Working closely with the preeminent pro-life groups in the country, we are today introducing legislation to ban abortion at a time when unborn children can feel pain," Graham said in the release. "Our legislation, which bans abortion after 15 weeks' gestation, will put the United States abortion policy in line with other developed nations such as France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain and other European nations."

The measure would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy - when an unborn child can feel pain - except in situations involving rape, incest, or ones in which the life and physical health of the mother is in affected.

The measure also leaves in place state laws that are "more protective" of unborn life and puts the United States in line with other modern societies. Forty-seven out of 50 European nations limit elective abortion prior to 15 weeks' gestation, the release said.

More than 55,000 abortions at the 15-week point or later occur annually in the United States and recent state-level data shows that the majority of late-term abortions are performed for elective reasons, the release added.

A majority of Americans - 72 percent - are in favor of limiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, according to the release.

Related Topics

France Germany Spain Belgium United States Denmark From

Recent Stories

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

1 hour ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

1 hour ago
 JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

1 hour ago
 Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 ..

Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey

1 hour ago
 US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Po ..

US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Potential Invasion of Taiwan - R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.