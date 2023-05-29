UrduPoint.com

US Senator Graham Says Kremlin's Reaction To Remarks On Ukraine Brings Him 'Immense Joy'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 09:13 PM

US Senator Graham Says Kremlin's Reaction to Remarks on Ukraine Brings Him 'Immense Joy'

US Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been put on Russia's wanted list, said on Monday that that the "ire" of the Kremlin over his support for the Ukrainian authorities gives him "immense joy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) US Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been put on Russia's wanted list, said on Monday that that the "ire" of the Kremlin over his support for the Ukrainian authorities gives him "immense joy."

In a video released by the Ukrainian presidential office, Graham, who represents South Carolina in Congress, was shown at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Friday saying that the killing of Russians in the conflict with Ukraine was the best money the United States had ever spent. Some Western media later reported that the video was edited by Kiev and that Graham's words about Russians and the successful use of US funds were not linked.

On Sunday, Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin instructed the relevant authorities to initiate a criminal investigation into Graham's remarks. The following day, the Russian Interior Ministry said it had put Graham on a wanted list.

"To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's regime brings me immense joy. I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine's freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory," Graham said on Twitter.

The senator added that he would wear Russia's arrest warrant "as a Badge of Honor."

