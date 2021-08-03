US Senator Graham Says Tested Positive For Coronavirus 'Even After Being Vaccinated'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus despite having received a vaccine.
"I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated," Graham said via Twitter.
Graham said he started developing flu-like symptoms on Saturday and went to see a doctor earlier on Monday.
"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse," Graham said.
Graham said his symptoms are mild and he would quarantine for a period of ten days.