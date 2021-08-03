US Senator Graham Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus 'Even After Being Vaccinated'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus despite having received a vaccine.

"I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated," Graham said via Twitter.

Graham said he started developing flu-like symptoms on Saturday and went to see a doctor earlier on Monday.

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse," Graham said.

Graham said his symptoms are mild and he would quarantine for a period of ten days.