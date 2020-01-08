President Donald Trump's measured response to Iran's missile attacks in Iraq present a chance to resolve the situation peacefully, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said in a statement on Wednesday

"A homerun speech by President Donald Trump about the challenges we face with Iran. It was measured and firm," Graham said in a statement via Twitter. "To the Iranian people: President Trump laid out a pathway forward for peace and prosperity. I hope you take it."

The statement comes in contrast to Graham's typical hardline stance, evidenced by comments last night in which he called for a massive retaliation against the Iranians.

Trump during remarks earlier on Wednesday said the United States would impose additional economic sanctions on Iran in response to its ballistic missile attacks on bases in Iraq housing American forces.

Trump said that no American or Iraqi lives were lost in the attack and that damage to the bases was minimal.

Graham called on the international community to back Trump's efforts to change Iran's "behavior so we can avoid a war."

On Tuesday night, Iran launched a missile attack in Iraq to avenge the United States' extrajudicial killing of Soleimani.

According to the Iraqi military, 17 missiles struck the Ain Al Asad airbase and five missiles fell near the international coalition headquarters in the city of Erbil.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted earlier on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic does not seek escalation or war, but will defend itself against any aggression.