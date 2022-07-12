US Senator Graham Subpoenaed in Probe on Trump Alleged Effort to Overturn Election- Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US Senator Lindsey Graham has been subpoenaed and required to testify before a special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia, court documents revealed.

"Based on the representations made by the State... the Court finds that Lindsey Olin Graham, born July 9, 1955, is a necessary and material witness to the Special Purpose Grand Jury investigation," Fulton County Chief Judge Christopher Brasher said in the court documents.

Court documents also show that Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and four of his former campaign advisers have also been required to testify.

The Special Purpose Grand Jury has already heard testimony from several other witnesses.

Georgia Secretary of State COO Gabriel Sterling recently testified that there was no mass voter fraud in Georgia, as Trump had claimed, and that it was frustrating to push out Trump's false claims of election fraud once his followers were sold on the idea.