UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Graham Suggests Putting Microsoft Founder Bill Gates In Charge Of WHO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Senator Graham Suggests Putting Microsoft Founder Bill Gates in Charge of WHO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) microsoft founder turned global health philanthropist Bill Gates could restore flagging confidence in the World Health Organization (WHO) and help secure renewed and continued US funding, Senator Lindsey Graham said.

"I have great respect for Bill Gates and his work in the public health arena. If someone like Bill Gates were in charge of the WHO I would gladly support increased funding, but I have lost all confidence in the current WHO leadership and capabilities," Graham said on Wednesday.

The senator backed US President Donald Trump's decision to block funding for global health agency in a separate tweet, citing what he called overwhelming evidence of pro-China bias in the WHO.

Graham did not cite WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus by name, but critics have accused Ghebreyesus of acting as a proxy for China and delaying a WHO declaration of a public health emergency by accepting Beijing's claims that the novel coronavirus was not spread by human-to-human contact prior to late January 2020. By that time, the pandemic had exploded in China and begun spreading globally.

Ghebreyesus has stressed the urgency of battling the novel coronavirus pandemic and waiting until the conflagration is under control before examining his agency's performance. However, Trump this week went ahead and halted US funding for the agency for 60-to-90 days while his administration conducts its own investigation.

Related Topics

World China Trump Bill Gates Beijing January 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

1 hour ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

1 hour ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to m ..

2 hours ago

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in UAE, 432 new cas ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.