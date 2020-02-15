UrduPoint.com
US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear Deal With Fuel Bank

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham suggested on Friday replacing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), often referred to as the Iran nuclear deal, with a fuel bank for the Arab nations and Iran

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Republican Senator Lindsey Graham suggested on Friday replacing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), often referred to as the Iran nuclear deal, with a fuel bank for the Arab nations and Iran.

Graham told the Daily Beast outlet in January that he had partnered up with Democratic Senator Robert Menendez to work out a solution to the nuclear crisis.

"I've got an idea with Senator Menendez to replace the current JCPOA with an international fuel bank in France or wherever you want to put it where all the Arab nations and the Iranians can have all the nuclear power they want but the fuel rods will be made outside the region and there will be a guaranteed fuel supply so nobody has to enrich," the senator said at the Munich Security Conference.

The United States withdrew from the JCPOA unilaterally in 2018 and reimposed sanctions against Iran. In response, Tehran began scaling back its commitments under the deal.

The agreement originally envisaged Tehran keeping its nuclear program peaceful in exchange for the withdrawal of international sanctions.

