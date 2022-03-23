UrduPoint.com

US Senator Graham Walks Out Of Supreme Court Nomination Hearing After Clash Over Gitmo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Senator Graham Walks Out of Supreme Court Nomination Hearing After Clash Over Gitmo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) A clearly exasperated US Senator Lindsay Graham walked out of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing after a heated exchange between himself and Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin about the release of detainees held in Guantanamo Bay, a video of the exchange showed.

"I'm suggesting the system has failed miserably and advocates to change the system, like she (Jackson) was advocating, would destroy our ability to protect this country. We're at war, we're not fighting a crime," Graham said on Tuesday. "As long as they're dangerous, I hope they all die in jail if they're going to go back and kill Americans... it won't bother me one bit if 39 of them die in prison. That's a better outcome than letting them go.

Graham also said if it costs $500 million "to keep them in jail, keep them in jail."

Graham's sharp questioning came when he lobbed questions about briefs she filed as a private lawyer representing accused terrorists confined at the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

He argued that a position Jackson made would force the US to release terrorists. As a result of her argument, Graham said, Jackson is "putting America in an untenable position."

During the Durbin-Graham exchange, Graham asked Durbin that if the US government closes "Gitmo" and moves them to Colorado, does he support indefinite detention under the law of war for these detainees. Durbin said he was just giving the facts, which angered Graham.

Graham countered that the answer is no as Durbin explained that going back to 2005, 31 percent of the detainees who were released re-offended.

Then he turned off his microphone, grabbed his bottle of water and walked out, later telling reporters it is fair to say that he currently sees red flags when it comes to Jackson's nomination, hinting that he will vote against the nomination. However, when Jackson came before the Senate Judiciary Committee eight months ago, Graham voted for Jackson's ascension to the Federal bench.

>