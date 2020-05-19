US Senator Grassley Calls on Trump to Explain Firing of State Dept. Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in a letter on Monday called on President Donald Trump to submit an explanation by the end of the month as to why he fired the State Department's inspector general.

Earlier in the day, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, Eliot Engel, said the watchdog was removed for probing a State Department decision to greenlight $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE without congressional review.

"Inspectors General... should be free from partisan political interference," Grassley said in the letter to Trump. "Please provide a detailed reasoning for the removal of Inspector General [Steven] Linick no later than June 1."

Trump informed Congress on Friday that he removed Linick because he lost confidence in him. Reports over the weekend suggested the inspector general was fired for investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo forced staff to run personal errands for him.