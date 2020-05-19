UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Grassley Calls On Trump To Explain Firing Of State Dept. Inspector General

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Senator Grassley Calls on Trump to Explain Firing of State Dept. Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in a letter on Monday called on President Donald Trump to submit an explanation by the end of the month as to why he fired the State Department's inspector general.

Earlier in the day, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, Eliot Engel, said the watchdog was removed for probing a State Department decision to greenlight $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE without congressional review.

"Inspectors General... should be free from partisan political interference," Grassley said in the letter to Trump. "Please provide a detailed reasoning for the removal of Inspector General [Steven] Linick no later than June 1."

Trump informed Congress on Friday that he removed Linick because he lost confidence in him. Reports over the weekend suggested the inspector general was fired for investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo forced staff to run personal errands for him.

Related Topics

UAE Trump Saudi Arabia June Congress From Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital ..

20 minutes ago

German Chancellor Merkel Calls for Sustainable Fun ..

3 minutes ago

FBI Unlocked iPhones of Pensacola Shooter, Found P ..

3 minutes ago

Asif Ikram posted as DG Karachi Development Author ..

3 minutes ago

20 new COVID-19 cases emerged in AJK

3 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Sindh orders for completing wheat ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.