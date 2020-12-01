UrduPoint.com
US Senator Grassley Recovers From COVID-19, Seeks Bipartisan Virus Relief Funding

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) US Senator Chuck Grassley returned to Washington on Monday after an asymptomatic bout with COVID-19 and called for Democrats and Republicans to provide additional virus-related aid to families, businesses and communities.

"Promising vaccine news means there is light at the end of the tunnel. That makes staying vigilant in the coming months all the more important. Congress must do its part and pass long overdue relief legislation to help families, businesses and communities get through this crisis. I hope my colleagues reach the same conclusion and a bipartisan bill can pass very soon," Grassley said in a statement.

At age 87, Grassley is the oldest Republican in the Senate with the title of president pro tempore, making him third in line for the presidency behind the vice president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Grassley announced his positive COVID-19 test on November 17 and reported on Monday that he had passed through the 14-day quarantine with no symptoms and was cleared by his doctor to return to Washington.

While isolating at his home in the state of Iowa, Grassley lost a 27-year-streak of perfect attendance for every vote on the Senate floor.

Grassley is at least the 33rd member of US Congress - including the eighth senator - to test positive for COVID-19, according to GovTrack.us. More than 70 percent of COVID-19 cases in Congress - including all eight senators - are members of the Republican Party, which has taken a less stringent approach to the pandemic as opposed to their Democratic counterparts.

