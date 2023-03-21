UrduPoint.com

US Senator Hawley Says Proposed Bill To End Normal Trade Relations With China

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Senator Hawley Says Proposed Bill to End Normal Trade Relations With China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) US Senator Josh Hawley unveiled a new bill to end normal trade relations with China in order to reduce the US' alleged dependency on Beijing, the senator's office said in a press release.

"Today, US Senator Josh Hawley announced the first piece of legislation in his new Worker's Agenda to Rebuild America. The Ending Normal Trade Relations with China Act would revoke China's normal trade relations status to reduce our dependency and protect America's working class," the press release said on Monday.

Besides revoking China's normal trade relations status, the Ending Normal Trade Relations with China Act will subject imports from China to higher tariff rates and provide the US President with the authority to impose even higher tariffs on China, the release said.

"As we face a new age of competition with China, we need an agenda in Washington that will make our working class strong and independent.

We can start by revoking the sweetheart deal DC elites handed to China 23 years ago - end normal trade relations, put in place strong tariffs, and protect American workers," Hawley said in the press release.

The United States granted China normal trade relations partner status in 2000 and supported Beijing's accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001.

Earlier in March, Chinese Deputy Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said that China is ready to cooperate with the United States on partially lifting restrictions on bilateral trade and investments.

Trade and economic relations between Beijing and Washington have suffered not only from the pandemic but also from unilateral protectionist measures taken by the United States, Wang added.

Related Topics

World China Washington Beijing United States March Commerce From

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039 ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039;s premier hub for innovation ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretar ..

COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretary-General’s call for climate ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergove ..

COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Chan ..

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Ranger ..

Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Rangers, vows to take action against ..

3 hours ago
 US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Ye ..

US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Yellen, Raimondo to Beijing - Ki ..

3 hours ago
 US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to C ..

US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to China - White House

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.