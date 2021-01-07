UrduPoint.com
US Senator Hawley Will Not Reverse Objection To Biden Victory Despite Capitol Hill Riot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Republican Senator Josh Hawley during remarks on the Senate floor did not reverse his decision to object the Electoral College votes following the violent siege of the Capitol Building.

"It's very vital what we do - the opportunity to be heard, to register objections is very vital because this is the place where those objections are to be heard and dealt with, debated and finally resolved," Hawley said on Wednesday.

Hawley, who was the first Republican Senator to announce he will object the election results, continued to call for an investigation into alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election and the need to reform US elections.

