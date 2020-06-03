UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Introduces Bill Calling For Immediate Extension Of New START Treaty With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Senator Introduces Bill Calling for Immediate Extension of New START Treaty With Russia

US Senator Bob Menendez announced on Tuesday that he has introduced a bill to immediately extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and restrict President Donald Trump from undermining the last remaining major strategic arms control agreement with Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US Senator Bob Menendez announced on Tuesday that he has introduced a bill to immediately extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and restrict President Donald Trump from undermining the last remaining major strategic arms control agreement with Russia.

"The Trump administration now faces an upcoming deadline to extend the last remaining arms control agreement, the New START Treaty, which imposes restrictions on Russia's nuclear arsenal," Menendez said in a statement.

"If the United States fails to extend the New START treaty, it will be the first time since the 1960's that Russia's nuclear arsenal will not be constrained by an international arms control framework."

The measure dubbed the Future of Arms Control Act calls for an immediate extension of the New START, which expires in February and restricts Trump from taking any damaging actions against the accord if no decision is made on extending it.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Trump United States February From Agreement Arsenal

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

57 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

1 hour ago

US Senator Introduces Resolution to Condemn Trump ..

2 minutes ago

Hackers Release Personal Data of Brazilian Preside ..

2 minutes ago

UK Registers 324 New COVID-19 Deaths in Sharp Rise ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.