US Senator Introduces Bill Calling for Immediate Extension of New START Treaty With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US Senator Bob Menendez announced on Tuesday that he has introduced a bill to immediately extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and restrict President Donald Trump from undermining the last remaining major strategic arms control agreement with Russia.

"The Trump administration now faces an upcoming deadline to extend the last remaining arms control agreement, the New START Treaty, which imposes restrictions on Russia's nuclear arsenal," Menendez said in a statement.

"If the United States fails to extend the New START treaty, it will be the first time since the 1960's that Russia's nuclear arsenal will not be constrained by an international arms control framework."

The measure dubbed the Future of Arms Control Act calls for an immediate extension of the New START, which expires in February and restricts Trump from taking any damaging actions against the accord if no decision is made on extending it.