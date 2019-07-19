US Senator Introduces Bill to Extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitians by 18 Months

(@FahadShabbir)

US Senator Marco Rubio on Friday introduced legislation that would expend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible citizens of Haiti that currently reside in the United States by a year-and-a-half

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) US Senator Marco Rubio on Friday introduced legislation that would expend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible citizens of Haiti that currently reside in the United States by a year-and-a-half.

"I am working with the [Trump] administration and my colleagues in the Senate to extend TPS for eligible Haitians by 18 months," Rubio said in a press release upon introducing the bill. "Ultimately, I would like to see a permanent solution, but we have received some positive feedback from the administration on a temporary solution.

"

If adopted, the measure would grant legal status to Haitians in the United States for 18 months beginning on July 22.

The Temporary Protected Status was established by Congress through the Immigration Act of 1990. The renewable program allows foreign citizens who cannot safely return to their home countries because of military conflicts or natural disasters to legally reside in the United States.