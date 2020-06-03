UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Introduces Resolution To Condemn Trump For Use Of Force On DC Protesters

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Senator Introduces Resolution to Condemn Trump for Use of Force on DC Protesters

US Senator Chuck Schumer introduced a resolution on Tuesday to condemn President Donald Trump for deploying federal officers who used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US Senator Chuck Schumer introduced a resolution on Tuesday to condemn President Donald Trump for deploying federal officers who used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters in Washington.

"[C]ongress condemns the President of the United States for ordering Federal officers to use gas and rubber bullets against the Americans who were peaceably protesting in Lafayette Square in Washington, DC on the night of June 1, 2020, thereby violating the constitutional rights of those peaceful protestors," the resolution says.

Related Topics

Resolution Washington Trump Lafayette United States June Gas 2020

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

57 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

1 hour ago

Hackers Release Personal Data of Brazilian Preside ..

51 seconds ago

UK Registers 324 New COVID-19 Deaths in Sharp Rise ..

52 seconds ago

US Senator Introduces Bill Calling for Immediate E ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.