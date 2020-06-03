US Senator Introduces Resolution to Condemn Trump for Use of Force on DC Protesters

US Senator Chuck Schumer introduced a resolution on Tuesday to condemn President Donald Trump for deploying federal officers who used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters in Washington

"[C]ongress condemns the President of the United States for ordering Federal officers to use gas and rubber bullets against the Americans who were peaceably protesting in Lafayette Square in Washington, DC on the night of June 1, 2020, thereby violating the constitutional rights of those peaceful protestors," the resolution says.