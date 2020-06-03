UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Senator Introduces Resolution to Condemn Trump for Use of Force on DC Protesters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) US Senator Chuck Schumer introduced a resolution on Tuesday to condemn President Donald Trump for deploying federal officers who used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters in Washington.

"[C]ongress condemns the President of the United States for ordering Federal officers to use gas and rubber bullets against the Americans who were peaceably protesting in Lafayette Square in Washington, DC on the night of June 1, 2020, thereby violating the constitutional rights of those peaceful protestors," the resolution says.

On Monday evening, police dispersed with flashbangs, tear gas and sheer physical force a demonstration in front of the White House to secure a passage for Trump to cross Lafayette Square to St John's Episcopal Church, where every American president since James Madison has worshiped.

On May 25, George Floyd, 46, an African American, died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Video evidence surfaced of the incident and sparked nationwide protests, many of which have led to violence and rioting. The county examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide and Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist, said police shot off a stinger grenade which left three painful welts on her hip and thigh. This came just a day after RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev was pepper-sprayed in the face by a Minneapolis police officer.

Canadians Watching Unfolding Events in US With 'Ho ..

5 minutes ago

