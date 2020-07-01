US Senator Introduces Sanctions on Putin, Shoigu Over Alleged Afghan Bounties - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) US Senator Robert Menendez introduced sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over allegations of bounties on American troops in Afghanistan, the senator's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Senator's effort would require the Trump Administration to impose asset freeze sanctions on President Vladimir Putin, his Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and other senior government officials found to be involved in the bounty program. Introduced as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the Senator is seeking to include this provision as part of the annual military spending bill currently being debated in the Senate this week," the release said.

On Friday, the New York Times ran an article citing unnamed intelligence officials as saying that President Donald Trump had been presented with an intelligence report claiming Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US troops in Afghanistan.

Trump said that neither he nor Vice President Mike Pence received a briefing on the issue because the US intelligence community said the allegations were not verified or substantiated. Trump called the article another attempt at a Russia hoax to make Republicans look bad in an election year.

Earlier on Wednesday, White House National Security Adviser Richard O'Brien said Trump was not briefed on the allegations because a CIA officer did not have confidence in the intelligence.

US Congressman Adam Schiff, who was briefed on the intelligence Tuesday, said one of the US spy agencies had a dissenting view and evidence that disputed the allegations.

Russian officials have denied the allegations as false and characterized them as being part of the internal political infighting in the United States.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the Russian and US governments have not been in contact regarding the US corporate media allegations.