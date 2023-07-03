US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Reports

US Sen. J.D. Vance intends to block confirmation efforts for approximately 30 Biden administration ambassador nominees amid concerns about their so-called "woke" ideological positions, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

Vance placed holds on approximately 30 nominees, the lawmaker reportedly said. However, a spokesperson for Vance declined to provide further comment on the motivations behind the holds, the report said.

Vance previously criticized nominee for US Representative to the African Union Stephanie Sullivan for holding "woke" positions that would make her an unsuitable representative of the United States, the report said.

The US has empty ambassador posts for the African Union, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other countries across the Middle East and Africa, according to the report.

Vance has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and is working with the department to address his concerns, the report said.

Vance's holds come alongside efforts by Sen. Rand Paul to block State Department nominees over the department's refusal to provide assistance on obtaining� COVID-19 origins records, the report said.

Although neither Senator can single handedly block the nominations, they can impede the process by requiring Democrats to go through procedural hurdles that are normally skipped through unanimous consent of the chamber.