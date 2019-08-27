US Senator Johnson Who Claims Being Denied Russian Visa Is on Travel Ban List - Moscow

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) US Senator Ron Johnson, who has claimed that he has been denied a Russian visa for entering the country as part of a congressional delegation, has been included in Russia's "stop list" as a response for Washington's move to include Russians in a similar travel ban list, and he has long been aware of this, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The Russian Embassy in the United States said earlier in the day that Johnson had not applied for a visa.

"This is what we call manipulating information. He is on the stop list, as a response for including Russian representatives there, which he has long been aware of," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"He has not applied for a visa, but he has presented the information as if he has been denied the visa after applying for it," the ministry added.

While Johnson claimed in his statement on Monday he had hoped to "set the stage for better future relations" between the countries during his visit, he has in fact spearheaded several bills seeking to target Russia in retaliation for alleged aggression in Ukraine, which Moscow denies. He has also pushed for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe.