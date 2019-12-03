UrduPoint.com
US Senator Kamala Harris Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US Senator Kamala Harris in a statement on Tuesday said she is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race due to a lack of funds.

"To my supporters, it is with deep regret-but also with deep gratitude-that I am suspending my campaign today," Harris said.

"My campaign for president simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue. I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign."

The California senator said that despite ending her campaign, she would continue to fight for justice for all people, particularly those whose voices have not been heard.

Harris also thanked her volunteers and supporters for their contributions to her campaign.

