UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Kamala Harris Meets With Family Of Police Shooting Victim Jacob Blake

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

US Senator Kamala Harris Meets With Family of Police Shooting Victim Jacob Blake

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Democrat Senator Kamala Harris, who is a vice presidential nominee, on Monday met in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with the family and lawyers of African American man Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in August during his detention, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign said.

Last week, Biden also visited Wisconsin, where he spoke briefly with Jacob Blake Jr. on the telephone and met with several members of his family in person. A family attorney, Ben Crump, said in a statement that Blake's family was grateful for the meeting with Biden.

According to the campaign, the meeting was attended by Jacob's mother ” who contacted over the phone ” father, his two sisters, the family's lawyers. Jacob joined them via the phone call for a few minutes.

Before Biden, President Donald Trump also visited Wisconsin, namely the city of Kenosha where Blake was shot, and toured a section of the city damaged by rioting last week to promote his message of law and order. However, the leader decided not to meet with the family members, as they intended to arrange a meeting in the presence of lawyers, which was unacceptable, according to Trump.

Last month, a new wave of protests started in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the United States after police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in the back seven times. The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. Protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson and destruction.

Related Topics

Riots Police Law And Order Lawyers Trump Man Milwaukee United States August Family

Recent Stories

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

3 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

4 hours ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

5 hours ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.