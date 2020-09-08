US Senator Kamala Harris Meets With Family of Police Shooting Victim Jacob Blake

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Democrat Senator Kamala Harris, who is a vice presidential nominee, on Monday met in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with the family and lawyers of African American man Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in August during his detention, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign said.

Last week, Biden also visited Wisconsin, where he spoke briefly with Jacob Blake Jr. on the telephone and met with several members of his family in person. A family attorney, Ben Crump, said in a statement that Blake's family was grateful for the meeting with Biden.

According to the campaign, the meeting was attended by Jacob's mother ” who contacted over the phone ” father, his two sisters, the family's lawyers. Jacob joined them via the phone call for a few minutes.

Before Biden, President Donald Trump also visited Wisconsin, namely the city of Kenosha where Blake was shot, and toured a section of the city damaged by rioting last week to promote his message of law and order. However, the leader decided not to meet with the family members, as they intended to arrange a meeting in the presence of lawyers, which was unacceptable, according to Trump.

Last month, a new wave of protests started in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the United States after police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in the back seven times. The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. Protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson and destruction.