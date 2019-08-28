US Senator Lee Needs to Submit Required Documents to Get Visa - Russian Embassy

US Senator Mike needs to submit all the required documentation to the Russian consulate in order to get a visa to visit the country, the Russian Embassy in Washington said via Twitter on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US Senator Mike needs to submit all the required documentation to the Russian consulate in order to get a visa to visit the country, the Russian Embassy in Washington said via Twitter on Wednesday.

"We usually do not comment on visa issuing process. Since @SenMikeLee touched upon this issue we would like to note that it is not sufficient only to fill out visa application form as did Mr.Lee," the embassy said. "He has to submit all required documents to @RusConsulateDC."

Lee's spokesperson was widely quoted as saying on Tuesday that the senator has obtained a visa and will go ahead with his plans to visit to Russia after two of his fellow lawmakers said they were denied visas to travel to the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Senator Chris Murphy said Russian authorities denied him a visa to travel to Russia as a member of a bipartisan congressional delegation visiting the country.

US Senator Ron Johnson said a day earlier that the Russian government denied him a visa. However, the Russian Embassy in the United States said Johnson had not applied for a visa.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry told Sputnik Johnson has long been aware that he has been placed on a "stop list," created in response to the United States' travel ban list of Russian citizens.

While Johnson claimed that he hoped to set the stage for improving relations with Russia, he has been spearheading several bills in Congress targeting the country for retaliation over its alleged aggression in Ukraine.

Johnson has also pushed for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is set to carry Russian gas to Europe.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of aggression in Ukraine and have expressed the belief that the Nord Stream-2 pipeline will soon be finished.