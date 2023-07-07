Open Menu

US Senator Lindsay Graham Urges Passing Resolution On Ukraine's Admission Into NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:33 PM

US Senator Lindsay Graham Urges Passing Resolution on Ukraine's Admission Into NATO

US Senator Lindsay Graham on Friday urged his colleagues in the Senate to adopt a resolution on Ukraine's accession to NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) US Senator Lindsay Graham on Friday urged his colleagues in the Senate to adopt a resolution on Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"I will be working with Republicans and Democrats in the Senate to pass a resolution urging the admission of Ukraine into NATO," Graham said via Twitter.

The senator expressed confidence that Ukraine's membership in NATO is vital to the future security of Europe and the world.

"I believe there is an overwhelming majority of Senators supporting this proposition," Graham said.

Earlier on Friday, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said the alliance's leaders will address the issue of Ukraine's aspirations to become a member during NATO's upcoming summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Senate World Ukraine Europe Twitter Vilnius Alliance Lithuania Democrats

Recent Stories

Three Indian Railways Employees Arrested Over Dead ..

Three Indian Railways Employees Arrested Over Deadly Train Crash - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Cotton growers advised to take measures to get rid ..

Cotton growers advised to take measures to get rid of weeds

10 minutes ago
 Training for lecturers, professors held

Training for lecturers, professors held

10 minutes ago
 Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules ..

Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules After Week of Riots - Poll

10 minutes ago
 White Supremacist Who Killed 23 People at Texas Wa ..

White Supremacist Who Killed 23 People at Texas Walmart Given 90 Life Terms in P ..

10 minutes ago
 Philipsen denies Cavendish Tour stage record in dr ..

Philipsen denies Cavendish Tour stage record in dramatic sprint

13 minutes ago
US accuses Bosnian Serb leader of flouting peace d ..

US accuses Bosnian Serb leader of flouting peace deal with new law

13 minutes ago
 Three Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

Three Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

12 minutes ago
 JUP Sawad-e-Azam strongly condemns desecration of ..

JUP Sawad-e-Azam strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

13 minutes ago
 US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Agains ..

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Against Synthetic Drugs - Blinken

26 minutes ago
 Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Mo ..

Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Moscow to Extend Grain Exports A ..

26 minutes ago
 PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate p ..

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate program

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World