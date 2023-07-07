(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) US Senator Lindsay Graham on Friday urged his colleagues in the Senate to adopt a resolution on Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"I will be working with Republicans and Democrats in the Senate to pass a resolution urging the admission of Ukraine into NATO," Graham said via Twitter.

The senator expressed confidence that Ukraine's membership in NATO is vital to the future security of Europe and the world.

"I believe there is an overwhelming majority of Senators supporting this proposition," Graham said.

Earlier on Friday, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said the alliance's leaders will address the issue of Ukraine's aspirations to become a member during NATO's upcoming summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.