US Senator Lindsey Graham Projected To Retain Seat - Fox News

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:20 AM

US Senator Lindsey Graham Projected to Retain Seat - Fox News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Republican Senator Lindsay Graham has secured his seat in the high chamber against a highly-funded Democratic challenger, FOX news projected.

The senator from South Carolina defeated democratic challenger Jamie Harrison, who was supported heavily by Democratic Party funders.

Graham had garnered 55% of the vote compared to 43 percent for Harrison, with 42% reporting, official results posted by FOX News showed on Tuesday.

The loss is a blow to the Democrats who are looking to steal the Senate from Republican control. Republicans currently have 53 of 100 seats, but Democrats were expected to potentially flip a net of four seats on Tuesday to take a 1-seat majority.

