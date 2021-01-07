US Senator Loeffler Says She Reverses Decision to Object Election Results After Unrest

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US Senator Kelly Loeffler during remarks on the Senate floor said she will reverse her session to object the Electoral College votes after today's violent siege of the Capitol Building.

"When I arrived in Washington this morning I fully intended to object the certification of the Electoral votes, however, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now in good conscious object to the certification of these electors," Loeffler said on Wednesday.

Senators Steve Daines and Mike Braun will reportedly also reverse their original decisions to object the election results.