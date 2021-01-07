UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Loeffler Says She Reverses Decision To Object Election Results After Unrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:00 AM

US Senator Loeffler Says She Reverses Decision to Object Election Results After Unrest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US Senator Kelly Loeffler during remarks on the Senate floor said she will reverse her session to object the Electoral College votes after today's violent siege of the Capitol Building.

"When I arrived in Washington this morning I fully intended to object the certification of the Electoral votes, however, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now in good conscious object to the certification of these electors," Loeffler said on Wednesday.

Senators Steve Daines and Mike Braun will reportedly also reverse their original decisions to object the election results.

Related Topics

Election Senate Washington

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

6 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

7 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

7 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

7 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

6 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.