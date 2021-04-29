UrduPoint.com
US Senator Manchin Introduces Bipartisan Bill To Enhance American Electric Grid Security

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

Democratic US Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia introduced a new bill - The PROTECT Act - that would attempt to protect America's electric grid by encouraging energy companies to invest in their cybersecurity, according to a Thursday press release from his office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Democratic US Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia introduced a new bill - The PROTECT Act - that would attempt to protect America's electric grid by encouraging energy companies to invest in their cybersecurity, according to a Thursday press release from his office.

"The reliability and resilience of our electric grid goes hand-in-hand with the economic and national security of the United States, so it's critical that we're two steps ahead in planning for unexpected events and threats, Manchin said. "The PROTECT Act would create incentives for utilities to enhance their cybersecurity efforts and increase their resilience to attacks. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this common sense, bipartisan legislation to ensure we're keeping our grid - and our nation - safe.

The PROTECT Act, which stands for Protecting Resources On The Electric grid with Cybersecurity Technology, has received support from both sides of the aisle, with Senators Lisa Murkowski, James Risch, Angus King, and Jacky Rosen joining Manchin in reintroducing the legislation.

If passed, the Secretary of Energy would work alongside the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, and the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council to establish a program called the Rural and Municipal Utility Advanced Cybersecurity Grant and Technical Assistance Program, which would provide grants and technical assistance to eligible energy entities to protect against cybersecurity threats.

