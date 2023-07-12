US Senator Manchin to Attend Town Hall Amid Talk of 2024 Presidential Run - Statement

US Senator Joe Manchin will participate in a town hall hosted by centrist political group No Labels next week, fueling speculation about whether the Democratic lawmaker could launch a 2024 presidential election campaign under a third-party affiliation

"Today, No Labels announced original honorary co-chairs Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Gov. Jon Huntsman (R-UT) as the keynote speakers for the first in a series of Common Sense town halls taking place on Monday, July 17th at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire from 5:15 PM to 6:30 PM EDT," No Labels said in a statement on Wednesday.

No Labels is considering the possibility of nominating a candidate in the 2024 US presidential election, but has not yet committed to doing so, according to the group's website. However, the group will only launch a presidential bid under the "proper environmental conditions," No Labels said.

No Labels' consideration of a third-party presidential campaign sparked concern among some Democrats, who worry that such a bid could detract votes away from tentative nominee Joe Biden, US media reported.

When asked in an interview last month about the group and a potential run, Manchin did not rule out a 2024 presidential bid.

Manchin has frequently acted as a critical vote in the Senate due to his moderate political positions, which have threatened Democrats' slim majority at times.

"Our political discourse is lacking engaged debates around common sense solutions to solve the pressing issues facing our nation. I am looking forward to modeling this type of conversation with my good friend, Gov. Huntsman, and the No Labels community," Manchin is quoted as saying in the No Labels statement.

The town hall event is intended to serve as a demonstration to the American public of two leaders practicing bipartisanship and engaging in meaningful dialogue across party lines, the statement said.