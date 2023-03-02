UrduPoint.com

US Senator McCain's Widow Appointed Head Of UN Food Agency - Russian Envoy

Cindy McCain, the widow of former US Republican Senator John McCain, has been appointed as the new executive director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), Russian envoy to the WFP Victor Vasiliev told Sputnik

The decision to appoint McCain as the new head of the WFP was made at a special session of the WFP Executive Board in Rome. McCain's candidacy was supported by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu.

"In line with to the procedure, the WFP head is appointed by the UN Secretary-General and the FAO Director-General after consultations with member states of the (WFP) Executive Board. In Rome, a special session of the board took place where the candidacy of Cindy McCain was considered and supported," the envoy said.

The Russian delegation said at the meeting that the appointment procedure had not been fully observed since there had been no appropriate consultations with member states including Russia, according to Vasiliev.

McCain will replace David Beasley, also a US politician who has been the WFP chief since April 2017. The Executive Director is appointed for a fixed five-year term, renewable once.

In December, US media reported that US President Joe Biden was planning to nominate McCain to lead the WFP. Overall there had been 39 candidates for the position, but the appointment procedure was only a formality since McCain's candidacy had been put forward by the US, sources told Sputnik.

The WFP is the UN's food-assistance branch, and the world's largest humanitarian organization focusing its work on fighting hunger and providing food security.

