UrduPoint.com

US Senator McConnell Says Would Provide F-16 Jets To Ukraine If Decision Up To Him

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 12:50 AM

US Senator McConnell Says Would Provide F-16 Jets to Ukraine If Decision Up to Him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday that he would provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter aircraft if the decision was up to him.

"If it's up to me, I will do it," McConnell said when asked if he would send F-16 jets to Ukraine.

McConnell expressed his view that the only way for Ukraine to win against Russia is to provide Kiev with every weapon system it needs and do so as soon as possible.

Russia has to lose in Ukraine and the West should not put any time limit on achieving this goal, McConnell added.

Earlier on Friday, a group of US House Democrats and Republicans called on President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets amid an expected escalation on the battlefield.

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said earlier in February that it is only a "matter of time" before the United States provides Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

In January, Biden said "no" when asked whether the United States was considering sending F-16 jets to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Minority Russia Kiev United States January February Democrats Weapon

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

21 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

3 hours ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.