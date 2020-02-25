UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator McSally Pressed To Back Grand Canyon Uranium Mining Ban - Native Nations

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Senator McSally Pressed to Back Grand Canyon Uranium Mining Ban - Native Nations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Republican Senator Martha McSally from the US state of Arizona needs to throw her support behind a new bill to ban uranium mining in the Grand Canyon, the National Congress of American Indians and environmental groups said in a press release on Monday.

"The National Congress of American Indians and conservation groups today urged Senator Martha McSally to cosponsor the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act, which permanently bans new uranium mining across one million acres of public land around Grand Canyon National Park," the release said.

McSally has not yet said whether or not she will vote for the bill that was introduced in December by her fellow senator from Arizona, Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the release noted.

In October, a companion bill passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support.

"It followed an effort led by tribal leaders from the Havasupai Tribe with the support of the Hualapai Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Navajo Nation, National Congress of American Indians and Intertribal Council of Arizona," the release said.

In a letter to McSally, the groups said the region must be protected from new uranium mining because of the risks that such activities presented to the Grand Canyon and the people and economies of the region, the release added.

Related Topics

Vote Grand Canyon October December Congress From Million

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX

4 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

49 minutes ago

Helpline 1166 established for public safety from c ..

17 minutes ago

WHO Calls on International Community to Prepare fo ..

17 minutes ago

Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Fund signs $25 million project financing a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.