WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Democratic US Senator Bob Menendez expressed his dissatisfaction with a new bill proposed by Republican members of the Senate to impose sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine following an introduction of a similar piece of legislation promoted by Democrats earlier this year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Republican members of the US Senate introduced legislation that would impose sanctions on Moscow and support Kiev in the event of a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine.

"It's a shame that Senate Republicans have decided to choose partisan posturing instead of working to reach consensus on a comprehensive bipartisan proposal that would demonstrate a united front to deter Putin from re-invading Ukraine. The latest proposal by Republicans is largely a reflection of what Democrats had already agreed to in our ongoing conversations, building off of the 'mother of all sanctions' we initially proposed," Menendez said in a statement on Tuesday.

In his statement, the senator, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, added that such partisan rivalry between Republicans and Democrats only plays into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin instead of deterring him of an alleged invasion of Ukraine.

The legislation would impose costs on Russia including sanctions on banks and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, support Ukraine with $500 million in foreign military financing, and counter alleged malign Russian influence by boosting funding for efforts to counter disinformation.

The Republican version of the sanctions bill against Russia is very similar to the one introduced by Democratic senators led by Menendez in January that entailed sanctions on Russian government officials and key financial institutions, as well as "public disclosure of assets" of President Vladimir Putin and his "inner circle" among others.

Moscow has denied accusations of preparing to invade Ukraine and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said it has the right to move troops within its national territory.