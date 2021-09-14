UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 08:47 PM

US Senator Menendez Says May Subpoena Defense Secretary, Others to Testify on Afghanistan

The chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Democrat Bob Menendez,said on Tuesday that he may subpoena Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and others to testify on Afghanistan should they fail to show up at hearings

Austin was named as one of the witnesses to testify in Senate on the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan. A day prior, State Secretary Anthony Blinken delivered his testimony and took questions from committee members.

"I expect the secretary to avail himself to the committee in the near future. And if he does not, I may consider the use of committee subpoena power to compel him and others... to testify," he said.

