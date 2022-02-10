UrduPoint.com

US Senator Menendez Says Talks On New Russia Sanctions 'Have Hit Impasse'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 09:53 PM

US Senator Menendez Says Talks on New Russia Sanctions 'Have Hit Impasse'

Negotiations have stalled in the US Congress on a new anti-Russia sanctions bill potentially targeting Russian banks and its energy sector over the Ukraine situation, US Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Negotiations have stalled in the US Congress on a new anti-Russia sanctions bill potentially targeting Russian banks and its energy sector over the Ukraine situation, US Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN on Thursday.

"I think we have hit an impasse," Menendez said as quoted by CNN.

"We came a long, long way together. But there are some things that are a bit challenging that our colleagues on the other side want ... Secondary sanctions ... on all Russian banks, the wording of how we deal with Nord Stream (2), those are just a couple of things."

Menendez said lawmakers are thinking of using a different process to move forward with drafting the legislation but did not elaborate.

